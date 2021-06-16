39 minutes ago

Honourable Josuah Kwaku Abonkra, Pru East District Chief Executive has said the Assembly is poised to render expedited services to businesses and residents through its departments and structures.

He said the Assembly had provided adequate infrastructure backed by its ready to assist staff to serve clients, who would through the Assembly to do business.

Mr.Josuah Kwaku Abonkra who inspected the story office complex for the Assembly said, there was the need for the provision of a solid infrastructure based around which development would revolve "has been our target".

The office complex funded under the Central Government Fund was started in the year 2019 and has over 30 offices and washrooms.

Some of the offices on the block include the Legal Aid Commission workers department, Social Welfare department, Cooperative, EnviBono East: Pru East District Assembly gets new office complexronmental Health and Sanitation etc.

He used the opportunity to commend President Akufo-Addo which through he has worked had as district Chief Executive to bring unprecedented developmental projects to Pru East District.

Source: peacefmonline.com