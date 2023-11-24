11 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey has made a welcome return to training with Brighton and Hove Albion after recovering from an injury that kept him sidelined for several weeks.

The right-back is now in contention to feature in Brighton's upcoming Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Lamptey sustained the injury during a UEFA Europa League game against Marseille in early October, causing him to miss several games for both club and country.

Notably, he sat out Ghana's international friendlies against Mexico and the USA, as well as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Fully recovered, Lamptey has rejoined the Brighton squad in training, providing a significant boost for both the Premier League side and the Black Stars of Ghana.

Lamptey is considered a crucial player for both teams, and his return comes at a crucial time.

As the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations approaches, Lamptey's availability is particularly welcome for the Black Stars.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast between January and February 2024, and Lamptey is expected to play a pivotal role in Ghana's campaign.

Brighton fans will also be delighted to see Lamptey back in action, given his integral role in the team's defense since joining from Chelsea in 2020.

Known for his pace, skill, and experience, Lamptey adds depth and quality to the Brighton squad, and his presence could have a significant impact on the team's performance.