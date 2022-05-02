3 hours ago

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah has confirmed his undying attachment to current Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko.

He says that his father was an avid Kotoko supporter and had calendars of the club in every room and that has lived with him till date.

According to the Red Bull Salzburg defender currently on loan at French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux he does not hate Herats but will on any day choose Kotoko over Hearts.

The two glamourous clubs have dominated the local landscape with lots of titles won between the pair.

Speaking in an interview with footballghana, the defender says that he is following in the footsteps of his father.

'" I will go for Kotoko not because I hate Hearts. I have couple of players in Hearts."

"When I was growing up, my dad was a Kotoko fan and we had calendars in our everywhere rooms so I grew up getting used to Kotoko.

"Talking about the Nana Arhin Duahs and all these players so I think I grew up to take the steps of my dad so I wasn't thinking about me going from that steps so I will just choose Kotoko."

Asante Kotoko is on course to win the league title after opening a nine point lead on second placed Bechem United with seven matches left.