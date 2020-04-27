30 minutes ago

Despite the closure of Ghana’s borders due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, some unpatriotic Ghanaians are still aiding some foreigners into the country through unapproved routes.

These foreigners, according to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who have been arrested, have later tested positive for the novel virus, a development worrying to the fight against COVID-19.

“We cannot continue to allow a few persons, who are motivated by their own selfish, money-making interests, to endanger the lives of the rest of the population. Not only will persons who enter our country illegally be strictly dealt with, but so will Ghanaians who facilitate their entry,” the president said during his eighth televised address to the nation on Sunday, April 26,

He, further, called on Ghanaians to look out for each other.

Akufo-Addo stated;': “Just as the virus has disrupted our daily lives, it has also exposed the deficiencies of our healthcare system, because of years of under-investment and neglect."

“Whilst maternal, new-born, adolescent health and nutrition remain our top priorities, we must pay increased attention to chronic, noncommunicable diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes and asthma, which have proved to be the common risk factors for the 11 deaths we have recorded from the virus.”

Ghana’s current confirmed Coronavirus cases stands at 1,550 with 155 recoveries and 11 deaths.

