Queen Boresah (in smoke headgear) with some of the beneficiaries

A non-Governmental and philanthropic organization, the Boresah Royal Foundation took to the streets of Accra and put smiles on the faces of street children, market women, artisans and head porters (kayayei).

Led by the Chief Executive Officer, Queen Boresah Fantevie, the team successfully shared over 500 packs of chocolates as Ghana joined the rest of the world on Friday, February 14, 2020, to mark Valentine's Day.

February 14, which is celebrated worldwide as St Valentine’s Day is commemorated in Ghana as Chocolate Day in a quest to encourage Ghanaians to consume chocolate and other cocoa products.

In a post on her social media handle, however, Queen Boresah said: "In Ghana, we take the opportunity to market our Ghanaian chocolate hence the name Chocolate Day".

She said, she was surprised to notice that some people have never tasted made in Ghana cholate in their lives so the foundation decided to bless them with the products.

"To my amazement, there are people who have never tasted Ghanaian chocolate not because they don't like it but because they cannot afford

"We decided to share some chocolates to the kayayoos, market women, artisans etc and over 500 people were blessed", said Queen.

In appreciative to those who donated to the worthy cause, she wrote: "Thanks to all those who supported especially to Mr Goerge Attah (Gloria Amoah) please relay our appreciation to daddy."

Below are pictures from the donation: