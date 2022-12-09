2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed is close to a switch to German giants Borussia Dortmund according to German publication BILD.

The Ajax midfielder has been closely monitored by the yellow and blacks and is ready to strike in the January transfer window.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton, and Chelsea have all been linked with the 22-year-old midfielder who has been a shining star for Ajax and also shone for Ghana at the World Cup.

Many teams are chasing the mercurial midfielder with Barcelona latest to join the fray in Europe with English Premier League giants Liverpool being linked with a move for the sought-after Ghanaian midfielder.

The Ajax star has been in devastating form for the Dutch side this campaign and has followed it up with his impressive showing for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

During the summer transfer window, the midfielder went on strike to try and force a move to the Merseyside club but Ajax did not budge.

He has since been a shining light for the Dutch side scoring ten goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Ajax.

Kudus Mohammed joined Ajax from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in July 2020 for a fee of around 9 million Euros but the Dutch giants will demand in excess of that amount with his current form.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian starred for Ghana at the ongoing World Cup having scored twice in two matches.