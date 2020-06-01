1 hour ago

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced a review of prices on petroleum products starting June 1, 2020.

NPA in a statement said the decision was taken by Cabinet and communicated to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) through the Ministry of Energy.

The statement signed by Chief Executive Officer of the NPA Hassan Tampuli, read “We write to inform you of a review of the BOST Margin in the Price Build-Up (PBU) of petroleum products effective 1st June, 2020. This is in line with a decision taken by Cabinet and communicated to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) by the Ministry of Energy.”

This however means Ghanaians will from 1st June 2020 pay more for fuel at the various filling pumps as government has increased a tax component on petroleum products.

The BOST Margin, which used to be three pesewas per litre has been increased by an additional three pesewas by the government.

See details of the revision below: