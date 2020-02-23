2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency Samuel Nartey George says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came to lie to Parliament on Thursday when he delivered his message on the state of the nation.

Sam George, as he is popularly called, said to have stood before Ghanaians to say the erratic power supply – popularly known as dumsor – was no more was a big lie and God did not like it.

“When you tell lies God doesn’t like it,” he said on The Key Points on TV3/3FM on Saturday, February 22.

“And even the devil doesn’t like it because he is the father of all lies.”

Though not in Parliament as a result of the walkout by the Minority caucus, Sam George said the president’s claim was exposed when half of the country went off just a few hours after his address.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP claims there has been loadshedding for the past two months but the stakeholders led by government have been silent on it.

He disclosed that Ghana has been crediting gas from Nigeria since January and that must be a worry as President Akufo-Addo is leaving a legacy debt at the blind side of Ghanaians.

“Nana Addo today is burdening this country with legacy debt,” Sam George claimed.

He called on Ghanaians to join the Minority to resist “oppressor’s rule”.

His claims were backed by Jonathan Asante Okyere, a Lecturer from the University of Cape Coast, who was also on the programme.

He said not having lights at home is clear for all to see as there has been intermittent power cuts recently.

Source: 3news.com