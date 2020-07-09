2 hours ago

A lecturer at the University of Education Winneba and also a Board member of the National Council of Curriculum and Assessment, Dr Ahmed Jinapor, has said that he does not hate former President John Mahama and will never speak ill of him because he appointed him as a board member of the Ghana Immigration Service.

Speaking on Bole based Nkilgi FM’s morning show (Kokokilyakoo) on July 8, 2020, on why he has been in Damongo to monitor the voter registration exercise on behalf of his younger brother, Mr Abu Jinapor who is a Deputy Chief of Staff and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency said he has a very good relationship with former President Mahama and will never say anything bad about him.

“I have a very good relationship with President John Mahama, he has appointed me as a Board Member of the Ghana Immigration Service during his term in office. Meanwhile, President Nana Addo has also appointed as a board member of the National Curriculum and Assessment”; Dr. Ahmed Jinapor said.

Dr. Ahmed Jinapor also said that his younger brother the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor was busy in Accra and so he approached him (Dr. Ahmed) his elder brother to go and represent him in Damongo for a program, but he read a letter circulating which was addressed to him to make his position know as to whether he is not discriminating because he has two brothers and he has stated clearly he is not in the two political parties.

Dr. Ahmed further stated that, he has no vote in the Damongo Constituency and if he had the chance to vote in Damongo, he will vote for his younger brother Mr Abu Jinapor because he will be a better MP than Hon Adam Mutawakilu Garlus who is the current MP for Damongo Constituency.

“I want to state clearly on this platform that I will vote for Samuel Abu Jinapor my brother at any given time. Because Abu can perform far better than Garlus the MP for Damongo Constituency.” The lecturer said.

Dr. Ahmed debunked the allegations that he has sponsored the NPP in the Constituency weapons to fight the NDC. He said the best thing to do when you suspect anybody is to report to the police for the one who possesses that to be arrested.

“I don’t know anything about that and if you suspect anybody who has weapons on him or her, then you quickly report to the police for the fellow to be apprehended”; he added.

Dr Jinapor made these comments on Nkilgi FM after Mr Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese who is the Research Assistant of the MP for the Damongo Constituency asked him to disclose his stand within the political equation in Gonjaland and in Ghana at large because he has all of a sudden seen the need to show his face with politicians in Damongo even when he still insists he is not a politician.

Mr Gbeadese said Dr Jinapor has indicated over time in the media and on other platforms that he is not a politician and if he was to be one, he will owe the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) allegiance but according to Mr Kudus, Dr Jinapor between 2013 and 2016, served in John Mahama’s administration as an appointee because he was appointed as a board member of Immigration Service but was never spotted in an NDC program but has represented his younger brother, Mr Samuel Jinapor on some programs and activities, some political.

The Research Assistant to the MP for the Damongo Constituency said; “With the ongoing voter registration exercise, and in the absence of Samuel for the first phase of the exercise, you led the NPP crew in both the region and the Damongo Constituency to monitor the exercise. Upon arrival at some polling stations, you introduce yourself as the elder brother of Samuel Jinapor, but you are always quick enough to add that you ain’t a politician though. In all these times you were moving in NPP vans with NPP regional and constituency executives. You never for once introduced yourself as the fine academic we know or at best, the eldest son of Buipewura Jinapor, who is ready to succeed the Jinapor’s when the throne becomes vacant in some years to come”.

Kudus Gbeadese said Dr Jinapor, is living witness to the open display of weapons and threat to human lives by the hooligans his brother Abu Jinapor trained and brought to Damongo to cause trouble.

Mr Gbeadese further said; “The worse scenario is that, your brother, Samuel Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency, has engaged in an opened illegality. He has endorsed and facilitated the illegal movement of ‘political aliens’ into Damongo and in the end, use force and power to register them”.

The Research Assistant to the MP for Damomgo threatened that “in the next NDC government when H.E John Mahama wins Insha Allah, things will be different; the variables will change, that I can assure everyone especially in Gonjaland; this time, benefits will come with responsibilities; show me your workbook and take your marks. We won’t sit back and watch anybody cross boundaries when the tables turn. We will fight it even if we don’t win”.