Veteran radio presenter Captain Smart has called for a third force in Ghana's political space, arguing that the two biggest parties, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the National Democratic Congress(NDC) have failed to improve the fortunes of the country.

According to the former host of Adom FM's Fabewoso, the aforementioned political parties have not utilised the opportunities given to them by Ghanaians and they need to be shown the exit door.

Captain Smart made these comments in an interview with Kofi Tv when answering questions about his relationship with the two biggest parties in the country.

"Both political parties(NPP & NDC) are political waste, we need to throw them in the garbage. We need a serious third force that has got a clear perception of where Ghana wants to go."

"Both of them know me very well. Yes, I followed the NPP from childhood with J.A Kuffour and the likes of Stephen Asamoah Boateng, late Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey but I think the two parties(NPP & NDC) have lost it and there is no direction from them."

To him, the country has not progressed because successive NPP and NDC governments are not putting the right people in certain strategic positions.

"You see, it is like the political parties(NPP & NDC) are playing a payback game. In this country, we keep changing people without understanding their role and what they can offer the country. After an election, we change everything and even change the keepers of public toilets and replace them with new people. So there is nothing like continuity and that is why anytime I'm answering a question about Ghana, I become very passionate it."

"We have no excuse to become a better country but these two political parties are not given the right people among them certain strategic positions. They are all my friends by the way"

