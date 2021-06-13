2 hours ago

Ghana' s Para Athlete Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe who is in the States training and keeping in shape for the Paralympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan come next month is calling on any Corporate Institution to come to his aid in buying a new Racing Chair which he will use in participating in the Paralympic Games.

Botsyo has been training with his old racing chair for almost four years and with the condition of the racing chair , it will be possible if he gets a new one before the games proper in Tokyo,Japan.



The old racing chair was donated to him by the Indian Women's Association of Ghana in 2018 and he has been using it for most of the competitions he has participated in including the Dessert Challenge where he qualified for the Paralympic Games and he is in top shape to claim a medal at this year's Para games with the right equipment thus a new Racing Chair.

Nkegbe is preparing adequately for the AJC Peachtree Roadrace which is a 10km race which he will compete in come the 4th of July in Atlanta, Georgia. Speaking to Alliance Plus Media from Illinois, Botsyo is optimistic about his " Botsyo For Gold" accolade and is also happy about his preparations as well.

His main problem now is the new racing chair so that he can use it before the games begins. His sponsors Interplast and Ghana Gas Company I know will come to his aid for his dream of a medal in the Paralympic Games becomes a reality.



The invoice for a new racing chair is around 7,300 dollars and he needs it to motivate him for the task ahead. Any Corporate Institution can also help in acquiring the racing chair for him.

Story by Cecil Stanley Nii Teiko Tagoe.