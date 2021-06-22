1 hour ago

The reigning Sports Personality of Year Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe has intensified his training towards the Tokyo Paralympic Games which will be held from 26th of August to 16th September 2021 in Tokyo,Japan.

Botsyo Nkegbe who has been training with the United States Para Athletes since stepping foot in America and he has intensified his training with a former Para Athlete and now the head coach of the Wheel Chair Track of the University of Illinois,Champaign Adam Bleakney.

Adam Bleakney has represented the United States in so many Paralympic Games and now in charge of training Para Athletes at the University of Illinois. Botsyo is so glad to have such a great personality to train him before the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Botsyo's happiness is great as his mentor,role model and host in the States happens to be Jean Driscoll , a four time Para Olympian and also eight times winner of the Boston Marathon. Jean Driscoll whose last Para Games was in the year 2000 and in 2001 was in Ghana to discover Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe. She has been so helpful with his training and movements in the States and he is so humble and thanks God for the life of Jean Driscoll because without her, he doesn't believe he will be where he is now.

Nkegbe will participate in the Ajc Peachtree Roadrace in Atlanta, Georgia on the 3rd and 4th of July 2021 before heading home to join his other Para Colleagues in camp to the leave Ghana for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Raphael is happy with his training schedules and with a new racing chair, he believes his training will make him a world champion come August in Tokyo. His time of 14.22s is the African record and the 7th best in world which was set in 2019 will always give him that urge to reduce the time once again.

Speaking to Cecil Stanley Tagoe of Alliance Plus Media from his camp in Illinois, Botsyo was very optimistic of his chances at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo and also wants to say a very big thank you to Ghana Gas Company for adopting him,Interplast Ghana for the immense support in his travelling,National Paralympic Committee for their support and to Alliance Plus Media for all their broadcast of his training schedules in the States.

"With Ghana's support and prayers Botsyo Nkegbe will lift up high the flag of Ghana," he added.

Story by Cecil Stanley Nii Teiko Tagoe.