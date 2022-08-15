54 minutes ago

Ghanaian center-back Abdul Mumin is a player in demand as he has been linked with a move to English Premier League side Bournemouth.

The Vitoria Guimaraes defender has been linked with a move to several clubs as last week he was linked with an initial 3 million euros move to French Ligue 1 side Angers.

According to French publication L'Équipe, that move has been halted as the Premier League who are usually handed a Premier League tax by other leagues have entered the fray.

Newly promoted Fulham and Bournemouth have entered the race for the 24-year-old Ghanaian center-back.

Signed from Nordsjaelland (Denmark) in the summer of 2020, Mumin, a Ghanaian international, has already participated in 61 games in the Vitória shirt.

The defender has been a shining light for his side in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last campaign.

He has been linked with a potential move to clubs such as Anger, Lille, AS Monaco in France as his performance has caught the eye of most clubs in Europe.

The 24-year-old former FC Nordsjaelland center-back played 29 matches across all competitions last season for his club helping to keep six clean sheets.

He joined his Portuguese club two seasons ago as a free agent from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

The defender is yet to be capped by Ghana but was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2021 AFCON whiles he was also part of the squad for the Kirin Cup.