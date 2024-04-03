2 hours ago

Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola, has showered praise on Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo for his influential performance in the team's triumph over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Semenyo, who represents the Black Stars, played a pivotal role in Bournemouth's victory by providing the assist for Justin Kluivert's decisive goal, maintaining the team's positive momentum in the Premier League.

Despite being initially sidelined due to illness, Semenyo's inclusion proved crucial as Iraola turned to the hardworking striker to inject energy into the team following a lackluster first-half display.

"After a probably more open contest in the second half, Antoine and Justin made the difference…the subs gave us more energy.

Milos, Antoine, Justin, even Max (Aarons) to close the game, and it's good because we are finishing strong, scoring goals late, and we have to continue," remarked Iraola in his post-match comments.

Semenyo's contribution underscores his significance to the team, with seven goals and four assists already tallied in the ongoing campaign, showcasing his impact in Bournemouth's pursuit of success.