2 hours ago

West Ham United's spectacular 5-0 victory over Freiburg in the Europa League Round of 16 showcased the brilliance of Ghanaian talent Mohammed Kudus.

The emphatic win propelled West Ham into the quarterfinals with a commanding 5-1 aggregate triumph, overturning their 1-0 loss in Germany.

Kudus stole the spotlight with a remarkable brace, with his first goal being hailed as a potential contender for goal of the season.

Starting from his own half, he navigated past defenders with ease before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

England international Jarrod Bowen, who also scored in the match, was impressed by Kudus' performance. He praised the Ghanaian's directness, goal-scoring prowess, and composure on the field.

“The number of times he won the ball back and dribbled and the kept on running with the ball. He’s so direct, has an eye for goal, and even had the composure to finish it with his right foot despite being a left-footed player. I’m really happy for him.”

“He [Kudus] is a special player and I see it when he dribbles all the time. I enjoy playing with Mo and he enjoys playing with me and we have a connection. Here’s to more goals.”

Bowen's remarks reflected the admiration for Kudus' skills and emphasized their budding partnership on the pitch. With Kudus' stellar performances, the duo aims to contribute further to West Ham's success in upcoming matches.

Having scored five goals in seven appearances in the Europa League this season, Kudus continues to establish himself as a key player for West Ham United.