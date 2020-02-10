14 minutes ago

Ghanaian Boxer Patrick Allotey was on Monday 10th February 2020 arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault.

He was granted bail to the tune of GHC 100,000 with 3 sureties, two of whom should be public servants and must also deposit his passport at the court registry.

As part of his bail conditions, the accused must also report to the police every Wednesday with the case adjourned to 25th February 2020.

Background

After the Hearts vs Kotoko game, a video emerged where the boxer Patrick Allotey was seen in a hot confrontation with the victim, Michael Siaw after which he ended up landing some jabs on his face resulting in deep cut wounds to the victim's face.

Michael Siaw after being assaulted by the boxer quickly reported the case to the Odorkor Police station.

They all went to watch undoubtedly the biggest football match in the country but one of them ended up at the hospital being given stitches on his eyes after receiving some heavy jabs from the boxer.

The Ghana Boxing Authority has since handed the boxer a six moth revocation of his boxing license after pleading guilty during a disciplinary hearing.