Ghana’s Samuel Takyi has won a 3-2 points victory over Columbia’s Ceiber David Avila in the featherweight bout of the Tokyo Olympics Quarter-Finals, becoming the first candidate for Africa's medal in the 2020 Olympics.

By Qualifying for the Semi-Finals Takyi is poised for a medal, no matter what happens in his next semifinal fight against USA’’s Duke Ragan.

The 20-year-old finished strongly in the third round against Avila to become Ghana’s fourth boxer to win a medal in the Olympic Games.

Last time Ghana won a medal in the pugilistic sport was at the Munich 72 Games when Prince Amartey grabbed bronze.

Takyi, therefore, has broken the nation’s 49-year-old wait to snatch a boxing medal at the Olympics!

Ghana won its second Olympic medal in 1964 through light-welter Eddie Blay.

But the youngsters comes in with new hopes against the backdrop that six of the team members have been crushed of the Olympics.

He expressed happiness after his victory the early Sunday bout.

“I’m so happy to be in the semi-finals, I thank God for this big win, I’m aiming for the finals,” said the young warrior who’s in cloud nine and has one leg in the final.

Prince Amartey won Ghana’s last Olympic boxing medal – a bronze in the middleweight division – at the 1972 Munich Olympics with light-welter Clement Quartey winning the first one in the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Takyi made his international debut in last year’s Africa Olympic qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, causing an upset by outpointing Morocco’s 2019 African Games champion Mohammed Hamout but lost in the semis to Zambia’s Evaristo Mulenga.

He gritted his teeth to beat tough Ugandan Isaac Kasembe in the third place box-off to book a place in the Tokyo Olympics.

Takyi is one of the two African boxers still in action in the Tokyo Olympics with Algeria’s female lightweight Imane Khelif who fights in Tuesday’s quarter-finals.

A total of 49 boxers from Africa qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but except from the two still in the ring, the rest have been swept by a strong Tsunami in Japan’s capital city.