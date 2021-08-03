2 hours ago

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi has won bronze in the men’s featherweight at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, given the country its first medal at the global sporting event since 1992.

Takyi failed to go for gold as he was stopped by Duke Ragan of United States in the Semi-Finals of the featherweight bout on Tuesday morning.

He lost to the American on split decision as four of the five judges called it for the American.

In the final analysis, Tayki won 29-28 on one judge card, but was overruled by scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 and 29-28 for Ragan who has advanced to the final.

Ghana’s medal haul at the Olympic are; 4 bronze [3 in boxing, 1 in football], as well as 1 silver [boxing].