1 hour ago

Persons, including relatives, who were returning from a graduation ceremony in Accra, have been involved in a gory accident at Anoff at Nsawam.

Many of the victims were suspected to come from Lamptey and Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.

Accroding to sources, the Ford Transit with registration number GR 4840 -20 lost balance when it burst one of it’s front tyres and plunged into the bushes.

A four-year-old boy, who was onboard, is said to have lost his head while his mother, together with over 10 persons are in critical condition.

The Nsawam police arrived at the scene and transported the injured and deceased to the Nsawam Government Hospital.

Three days ago, a faulty stationed tipper truck with registration number AS 1172 -11 was rammed by a Ford Transit with registration number GE 9635 – 20 at Noka on the same stretch.

Five passengers died on the spot and another five seriously injured.

Some witnesses, speaking to Adom News’ Krobea Asante, blamed the current situation on government; the Highways Authority for not fixing road signs. They added that, many potholes have been created by Highway Authorities who claim they have marked such points to refill and patch.

Whilst residents took turns to assist the victims, they expressed mixed reactions about what possibly could have caused the accident.

Some blamed it on over-speeding, others turned at the ‘gutter’ potholes created by Ghana Highway Authorities with an intention of road maintenance works.

Checks indicated that though there were indications of marked and created spots of maintenance on the road, there were no warning signals to drivers and other road users.