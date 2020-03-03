2 hours ago

A 15-year-old boy from Enchi, in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, made history on Monday, March 2, 2020, after winning the President’s Independence Day Award.

Currently pursuing a science programme at Accra Academy, Assan Donkor Martin becomes the first student in the Aowin Municipality to win the award for the first time.

Martin who attended Enchico Demonstration JHS in Enchi was among the 36 deserving students from across the country who emerged as the best Junior High School graduates of the 2018/19 academic year.

Speaking exclusively with the Headmaster of the school, Mr. Sulley Shaibu, after the award, he said Martin has made him proud and lifted higher the flag of Enchico Demonstration JHS.

“As the Headmaster, I feel proud of him. He has made our school very proud and all my staff also feel happy”, Mr. Shaibu told Nana Yaw Prekoh in an interview.

“The family were very happy when they heard the news”, Sulley added.

In all, the students were presented with medals, certificates and cash prizes for their sterling performances at the 2020 President’s Independence Day Awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who represented President Nana Akufo-Addo, reiterated the policy of Government to ensure that free education broadens the gates of opportunities to every Ghanaian child, regardless of his or her family's economic status.

The President’s Independence Day Awards, since its inception in 1993, continues to provide scholarships each year to young brilliant students between the ages of 14 and 19 (male and female) from all the regions of Ghana. The awardees are selected based on raw scores obtained at the BECE.