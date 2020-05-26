1 hour ago

The Circuit Court in Accra, presided over by His Honour Mr Emmanuel Marvin Essandoh, has sentenced a 24-year-old Francis Aggrey, to three years in jail for circulating nude videos of his girlfriend.

Aggrey, a student of the Assin Fosu College of Education, was charged with two counts charges of conspiracy and extortion.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and was convicted on his own plea.

The prosecutor in the case, Detective Frederick Sarpong, told the court that Aggrey cited jealousy as reasons for extorting GHc3000 from her girlfriend.

The 24-year-old convict, according to the prosecution, suspected the girlfriend, a policewoman, was cheating on him, hence the plot with his accomplice to extort GHc3,000 from her.

The accused person was sentenced to three years in hard labour by the court on the charge of extortion.

His sentence on the conspiracy charge was deferred, upon a prayer from prosecution to the court to enable Aggrey to assist them to arrest Christian Donkor, his accomplice, who is being hunted by the police.

Brief facts

The brief facts of the case as presented to the court by Detective Frederick Sarpong were that the complainant in this case is a policewoman while the 1st Accused (A1) person is a student of Assin Fosu Collage of Education.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant and A1 have been in an amorous affairs for some time and on May 15, 2020, A1, who suspected the complainant of cheating on him, created an online chatting account on Telegram with the name ‘Nana N’ and portrayed himself as another person and started chatting with the complainant.

“In the course of the chatting, A1 posted the complainant’s nude pictures and videos to her and demanded an amount of GHc3000 else he would circulate the pictures and videos on social media,” Detective Sarpong told the court.

He added that, A1 then forwarded the nude pictures and videos to A2 (Donkor) to press on the complainant to pay the money he demanded.

According to him, “A2, on receipt of the nude pictures and videos, forwaded same to the complainant to hasten with the payment of the money he demanded else he would circulate the videos.

“The complainant”, the prosecutor said, “then reported to her boss who disguised himself and chatted with the accused persons.”

He said “during A2’s chat with the disguised boss, A2 gave the mobile money number 0595063915 to him to pay GHc1,500 on Friday, May 15, 2020, else he will circulate the nude videos of the complainant.

“On the same day, the complainant’s boss made payment of GHc1500 to A2 through the said mobile money account. The complainant’s boss, upon interrogation, suspected that complainant’s boyfriend to be behind A2 and caused the complainant to confront him.

“On May 18, complainant confronted A1 and he admitted and cited jealousy as his reason for doing that.

The prosecutor told the court that A1 was arrested on May 19 and handed over to the Bureau of National Investigation and the National Security.

“During interrogation A1 mentioned A2’s name as his accomplice, having admitted to conspiring with A2 to extort money from the complainant.

The prosecutor said efforts were being made to arrest A2, who is at large.