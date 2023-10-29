6 hours ago

Residents found a lifeless body of Billy Bless, believed to be in his mid-40s, in the bedroom of a police official's residence, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Kpetoe in the Volta Region, Graphiconlie.com reports.

The official in question is a Superintendent of Police and the Kpetoe District Police Commander, whose identity is yet to be disclosed.

The Superintendent of Police, at the time of the incident, was reportedly away in Ho, leaving her official residence unoccupied.

Tragically, it was in this empty residence that the deceased was discovered.

Billy Bless, identified as the fiance of the police officer, was found lifeless, prompting immediate action. His body has been transported to the morgue at the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) for preservation and an autopsy.

The sequence of events leading to this distressing discovery is as follows: On October 25, 2023, Billy Bless visited the Superintendent of Police, who was in Ho visiting her ailing father.

Following his visit, Billy left the police officer and her father in Ho without disclosing his whereabouts. He later journeyed to Kpetoe and informed the police commander's driver that he intended to stay overnight in her official residence. The driver entrusted him with the house keys.

The next day, when the police driver noticed that the key had not been returned to its usual location, he contacted the police commander, who was still in Ho.

She was informed of the unusual situation and directed the driver to seek the assistance of a carpenter to gain access to the residence.

The bedroom, however, presented an unexpected and harrowing sight: it was locked from the inside. It took the combined efforts of the carpenter and law enforcement to force the door open, revealing the tragic fate of Billy Bless.

Graphic Online's Alberto Mario Noretti delved into the backstory, revealing that the deceased and the police commander had been planning to marry.

However, a revelation that Billy had another girlfriend and a child with her led to their separation. This unexpected turn of events may have deeply affected him and could be linked to the tragic outcome.

While initial investigations are being conducted, sources suggest that the incident is being treated as a case of suicide for the time being.