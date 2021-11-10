2 hours ago

Former Deputy Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, has asked Ghanaians to brace up for more fuel increment in the coming days.

According to him, most of taxes and levies imposed on petroleum products by the government are absurd and needs to be scrapped.

Speaking on Okay Fm's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme on the sudden steady rise in petroleum product prices, he explained that these levies will continue to push the prices high and further exacerbate the hardships being faced by Ghanaians.

The NDC MP indicted government for having accessed a total of 2.5 million US dollars within five years to cushion consumers when prices of petroleum go up high "and you ask yourself what the government is doing with that money when the Finance Minister is supposed to come to parliament and seek for a bail out to help reduce the prices of fuel on the world market".

"BOST margin has also been increased 300% against the ordinary consumer. Why should the consumer be allowed to suffer at someone's incompetence and negligence?" he asked.

"If government is not ready to provide various forms of support to cushion the consumer then Ghanaians should be ready to pay more for fuel," he added.

Commercial drivers in the country are calling on the government and transport unions to increase transport fares since fuel prices have gone up.

Fuel prices were increased by 7% over the weekend meanwhile, transport fares remain the same.

According to some drivers, they are waiting for directives from the transport unions to increase fares.