3 hours ago

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz has officially declared his international allegiance to Morocco, confirming his inclusion in their squad for upcoming March friendlies.

The 24-year-old has been named in Morocco's squad for their matches against Angola and Mauritania, potentially marking his debut for the 2022 World Cup semifinalists.

Diaz's decision comes after a successful season with Real Madrid, where he has scored eight goals across all competitions and emerged as a pivotal player for the club.

While not always a guaranteed starter, the talented playmaker has consistently showcased his value to the team, particularly with standout performances in recent months.

Despite speculation about a possible call-up to the Spain senior team for Euro 2024, Diaz has opted to represent Morocco, expressing his desire to play for the country of his ancestry.

His choice is regarded as a significant acquisition for Morocco, as they aim to build upon their impressive showing at the 2022 World Cup.

With Diaz's skills and experience, Morocco anticipates his pivotal role in their quest to secure victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, hosted on home soil, and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.