2 hours ago

A truck has rammed 16 cars at Tema tollgate end of the Motorway on Thursday morning.

The affected cars were in the queue to pay their mandatory tolls at the booth when the truck, with registration number GX 1651–17 ostensibly lining up to also pay the toll, allegedly failed its brake and rammed the cars ahead of it.

The truck in the ensuing chaos also suffered a puncture.

The police have since arrested the driver of the truck while some of the drivers of the dented cars looked bewildered by the early morning misfortune.

Source: graphic.com.gh