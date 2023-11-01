1 hour ago

English-born Ghanaian forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante, expressed his delight after coming off the bench to score in West Bromwich Albion's away win at Coventry City.

Thomas-Asante finished off a brilliant move to wrap up victory for the visitors in the second half. The 24-year-old met a fine pass from Matt Phillips before curling it past the Coventry goalkeeper.

This goal marked his fourth in 12 matches in the English Championship this season.

Thomas-Asante shared his feelings after the game, saying, “You know how agonizing those few games were where I didn’t get on the scoresheet, so I’m really happy to be back on there again."

He also praised his teammate Matt Phillips, saying, "With Matty (Phillips), you know the quality you are going to get game-in, game-out. It’s an honor to be playing with him."

Thomas-Asante acknowledged that he's not a conventional striker but emphasized the importance of scoring, stating, "I’m not a conventional striker, but obviously scoring is the major thing for me. If I don’t score, then I’m never fully satisfied."

He also expressed his joy at being involved and improving his overall performance. Thomas-Asante noted that he could see little improvements in his game, which was a result of the coaching staff's work with him.