11 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante played a pivotal role in West Bromwich Albion's thrilling comeback against Watford on Easter Monday, securing a 2-2 draw for the Baggies.

After finding themselves trailing by two goals following strikes from Watford's Edo Kayembe and Mileta Rajovic early in the second half, West Brom faced an uphill battle.

However, Thomas-Asante sparked the fightback with a goal of his own, igniting hope for his team.

With just 20 minutes remaining, Thomas-Asante's goal injected renewed energy into the Baggies' efforts.

Their persistence paid off in the dying moments of the game when Darnell Furlong netted a late equalizer during stoppage time, securing a valuable point for West Brom.

Thomas-Asante's goal marked his tenth of the season, underscoring his importance to the team's aspirations for promotion to the Premier League.

Despite narrowly missing out on selection for Ghana's AFCON 2023 squad, Thomas-Asante remains committed to representing his country, eagerly awaiting an opportunity to don the national team jersey.

As West Brom's unbeaten streak extends to eight matches, Thomas-Asante's contributions on the field continue to garner attention, with fans and observers alike eager to see his talent recognized at the international level.