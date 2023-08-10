2 hours ago

West Bromwich Albion experienced disappointment in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, as Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante's goal served as a mere consolation in their 2-1 defeat against Stoke City.

The crucial turning point of the match unfolded during the second half when Vidigal found the back of the net from close range in the 65th minute, just moments after Thomas-Asante had managed to level the score for West Bromwich Albion.

Throughout the game, Stoke City held a firm grip, crafting numerous opportunities to score, a dominance that was further accentuated following the halftime interval.

The Potters entered the break with a well-deserved lead, courtesy of Wesley's commanding performance that exploited a defensive lapse by West Brom's Kyle Bartley.

Wesley's emphatic strike, guided by the post and eluding the grasp of the young goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, left the Baggies trailing as the first half concluded.

Despite implementing wholesale changes, West Bromwich Albion's reconfigured lineup struggled to counteract Stoke's relentless pressure. The latter capitalized on the moment, securing their progression in the EFL Cup through Vidigal's decisive strike.

Manager Alex Neil's squad exhibited resolute defensive tactics, effectively preserving their advantage against a West Brom side that grappled with a challenging pre-season and now grapples with the setback of consecutive defeats in their initial fixtures.