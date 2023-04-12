12 minutes ago

English-born Ghanaian attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante as he grabbed his sixth goal of the season in West Bromwich Albion's 2-2 home draw with Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship.

Chris Martin's second-half goal gave struggling Queens Park Rangers a vital point after they fought from two goals down at The Hawthorns to damage West Bromwich Albion's Championship play-off hopes.

Home goalkeeper Josh Griffiths' attempted clearance ricocheted into the net off Martin to end QPR's four-match losing run and moved them two points clear of the relegation zone.

Familiar defensive frailties initially cost the R's when they allowed John Swift's 10th-minute free-kick to curl into the path of Brandon Thomas-Asante at the far post and he nudged in his eighth goal of the season.

Seeking a first win in four matches, Albion swiftly capitalised on more unconvincing defending three minutes later as Semi Ajayi poked in from close range after QPR keeper Seny Dieng had parried Swift's shot.

The result leaves West Brom 11th, five points behind sixth-placed Blackburn and a play-off place.