4 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scored for his English Championship side West Bromwich Albion in their 2-0 away win over Bristol City on Monday evening.

Albion who was on a woeful run has overturned their campaign since the appointment of Carlos Corberan to make it six wins in eight matches.

WBA scored on either side of the two halves as they defeated Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Matt Phillips opened the scores for his side in the ninth minute of the game after he was sent cleanly through on goal.

Brandon Thomas-Asante then joined from the substitute's bench to add the second goal with a deft left-foot chip 11 minutes after coming on for Daryl Dike.

Albion, who were in the Championship relegation zone when Corberan came in, moved up to 12th position.

Thomas-Asante joined West Bromwich Albion in August 2022 from Salford City, where he made 107 league appearances in total, scoring 26 goals and providing 13 assists.

The forward can play for Ghana or England but is yet to represent any of them.