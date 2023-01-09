3 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scored twice with his last goal earning his West Brom side a playoff in the FA Cup against Chesterfield.

The match ended 3-3 in the FA Cup Third Round on Saturday afternoon in Derbyshire.

Thomas Asante gave the baggies the lead inside 90 seconds after the match started but the home side pulled parity as Tyrone Williams tapped home from a yard after a short corner routine.

WBA took the lead through Karlan Grant as he raced through on goal to restore the lead only for Armando Dobra to slot home an equaliser, before crashing in his fifth FA Cup goal this season.

A tiring Spireites looked set for victory before the late drama.

Thomas-Asante's beautifully controlled finish was a cruel blow to a Dobra-inspired Spireites, who had more than matched their much-changed Championship opponents both in quality and endeavour.

The majority of a packed crowd of almost 10,000 were desperately trying to lift an increasingly jaded home side brimming with confidence having won 15 of their 23 league games this season.

But West Brom's pressure finally told as they maintained momentum and continued their dazzling reawakening under boss Carlos Corberan.

A ninth win in 11 matches looked on the cards after a blistering start, despite the Spaniard making 11 changes from Monday's 1-0 win over Reading.