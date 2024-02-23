2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Braydon Manu has made a significant step forward in his recovery journey by rejoining team training with SV Darmstadt 98 following a challenging period grappling with ankle problems.

Manu had been sidelined for three and a half months due to persistent ankle issues, which had limited his active participation and contributions to the team.

However, his commitment to the rehabilitation process has borne fruit, as he has successfully overcome his injury concerns.

Despite this positive development, coach Torsten Lieberknecht has urged caution regarding Manu's immediate return to action, especially in the upcoming away game against SV Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion on Saturday afternoon.

Lieberknecht emphasized the importance of prioritizing Manu's well-being after the extended break, suggesting that the striker's return to full match fitness will require careful management.

The news will undoubtedly be welcomed by fans who have eagerly awaited Manu's return to the pitch.

The 26-year-old forward has made two appearances in the Bundesliga this season, and his return to team training signals a hopeful resurgence in his involvement with SV Darmstadt 98.