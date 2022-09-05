2 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian striker Braydon Manu was on the score sheet for his German Bundesliga II side SV Darmstadt 98.

His side managed a 1-1 drawn game in their match day 7 game against Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday in their home clash.

The 25-year-old striker has been in fine form for his side in the German second-tier leg as he has been scoring for his side.

Manu opened the scores for his side after a quick start to the game as he netted in the 8th minute for his team.

Darmstadt started the game on the front foot as they dictated the pace of the game and rightly took the lead over their opponents.

They perhaps should have scored more but some last-ditch defending and poor finishing meant they finished the first half by a lone goal.

Late in the game, the away side Arminia Bielefield grabbed the equalizer through Robin Hack in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Manu has three goals an assist in seven league matches this season for his side in the German Bundesliga II.