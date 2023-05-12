1 hour ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has announced his withdrawal from the race.

Addressing a press conference this evening, the former governor of the Bank of Ghana stated that his decision is based on his grievances with the processes surrounding the party's upcoming primaries; especially the voters register.

According to him, the exercise has been marred by a lot of irregularities; a situation which has not been resolved by the leadership of the party.

On the back of this, he therefore stressed that he will no longer vie for the flagbearership of the NDC; adding he'll still keep in touch with the grassroot.

Earlier today, he withdrew his suit against the party, paving the way for their parliamentary and presidential primaries.