Information sighted by Ghanaguardian.com is that, the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) is currently on its way to Lomé, the capital of Togo to register people on the national voters' register.

Social media commentator and a sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, who made the allegation said the EC is moving to the neighbouring country through six (6) NADMO trucks with the intention to "register foreigners onto the old register and give them old ID cards to enable them vote".

According to Kevin Tailor, the trucks with registration numbers GE 9683-12, GV 1011-14, GV 1013-14, GV 1014-14, GV 1015-14 and GV 1027-14 respectively, are "loaded with food items and student mattresses".

He named the trucks drivers as follows; Owusu Amoako, Divine Wedzi, Amenyui Yaw Peter, Samuel Djanie, Legs Olaga and Stephen Ananag Tettey.

Kevin also alleged that the EC staff who are going to conduct the registration exercise have loaded themselves up in an STC bus and the car was packed at the NADMO headquarters in Accra.

"The STC number is this GE 8147-16", he alleged.

