5 hours ago

Skipper, one of the victims lying dead on the streets of Enchi

Four people have reportedly been killed at Enchi, the capital of Aowin Municipality in the Western North Region.

According to information obtained by Ghanaguardian.com, the victims were gunned down after a confrontation with the guards stationed at the Enchi Palace.

Ghanaguardian.com gathered that the deceased stormed the palace in the wee hours of Sunday, November 6, 2022, in an effort to attack the paramount chief of the Aowin Traditional Area, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin II but were unsuccessful as the guards on duty opened fire on them.

Skipper, a known New Patriotic Party (NPP) member in the area, has been identified as one of the victims. In a photograph obtained by Ghanaguardian.com, his lifeless body could be seen resting on the streets of Enchi with blood streaming from his head through to his lower belly.

Attempts to destool Paramount Chief

Rival factions have made many attempts to remove the Paramount Chief since his enstoolment on March 23, 2019.

It will be recalled that Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin II was accused of flogging some youngsters in the Enchi palace in August 2019 (about 8 months after his enstoolment).

The aforementioned incident was videotaped and shared on social media.

He acknowledged that despite the incident occurring in his palace, he was not present when it happened.

At a news conference to address the concerns, he claimed that when the incident reached him, he called the police to help identify and apprehend the offenders.

He said that his critics were attempting to tarnish his name because they disagreed with his decision to forbid illicit mining activities in his community.

Nana Benbuin claimed that some opposing factions were trying to discredit him because they were in a chieftaincy dispute with him.