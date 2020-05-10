1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public gatherings till the end of the month, 31st May 2020 as the fight against the Covid-19 continues.

It will be the fourth consecutive time the ban has been maintained after the Government first announced on March 15th.

Delivering his ninth national address on the government’s fight against COVID-19 on Sunday, May 10, 2020 declared the ban on all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

“Tonight, I have come into your homes, to announce that the ban on public gatherings, as set out in Executive Instrument 34, has been extended, also to the end of the month ie, 31st May,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“So during this period, there will continue to be a ban on public gatherings such as holding of conferences, workshops, parties, night clubs, drinking spots, festivals, political rallies, religious activities, sporting events. All educational facilities private and public, continue to remain closed. The is still a ban on funerals, other than private burials with not more than 25 persons. It is noteworthy that the police is arresting and prosecution persons irrespective of their status in society who flout these regulations,” he added.

As at Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 9.30pm, Ghana had conducted 160,501 tests and with total infections of 4,700 and 494 recoveries. The number of people who have died are 22.