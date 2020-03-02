1 hour ago

The Bureau of National Investigation is to begin investigation into Ashgold's defeat to WAFA following reports of betting influence, bankroller Dr Kwaku Frimpong Champion has said.

The miners were annihilated by 6-1 at Sogakope on Sunday, becoming the worst performing team in the week 12 fixture.

Dr Frimpong, who lambasted his technical bench for the 1st March debacle, believes there is more to it than meet the eye.

It was their heaviest defeat yet unexpected, considering their performance since the twelve-weeks- old competition.

"Tactically I could see our Coach Mambo was desperate," he said.

"The performance of my players were very bad.My midfielders played as if they have never kicked a ball.

"We have began investigations on what happens yesterday.We are hearing some people staked bet with our club yesterday."

Though it is alleged, the President of the miners is not taking betting claim likely.

He has vowed to get to the bottom of the claims as his team were taken to the cleaners.

"We have made BNI to conduct investigations though they are unconfirmed but investigations are ongoing," he said in an interview with AshFM in Kumasi.

"Our midfielders were just walking, from the onset our midfield was down, the children took over the midfield was the start."

Wafa had gone four games without a win at home with all four matches ending in a draw with their last win at home coming as far back as January.

Two goals from Konadu Yiadom, one from Andrews Ntim,Ibrahim Abukari scored from the spot to make it 4-1 after Kofi Nkrumah drew Ashgold level early on before two goals from Daniel Owusu and Haruna Molla made it 6-1.

The scoreline leaves the Obuase-based side as the heaviest defeated club so far in the of the 2019/20 Premier League.

They now drop to the 4th position of the table with 21 points, 2 points adrift the league leaders Aduana Stars.