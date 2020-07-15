2 hours ago

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has postponed the much anticipated verdict for the case involving Wilfred Osei Palmer and the Ghana Football Association.

CAS were expected to have announced the verdict of a legal tussle that has been pending for the last ten months.

A lot of tension and anxiety has been generated by the much anticipated verdict which was set to have been announced by CAS on Friday 17th July 2020.

Wilfred Osei Palmer who was disqualified from contesting the October 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections by the Normalization Committee for not paying some loyalty payment to the Ghana Football Association after the sale of his player Joseph Paintsil dragged the Ghana Football Association to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Wilfred Osei Kwaku the aggrieved party took the case to the Sports adjudicatory over what he terms as unfair and unlawful treatment meted out to him by the GFA's Normalization Committee in disqualifying him from contesting the October 2019 GFA Elections.

The apex Sports court was supposed to have announced the verdict on Friday 17th July after a lengthy legal tussle from both parties but have in a letter copied to the arbitrators for both parties scheduled 4th August 2020 as the new date for the announcement of the verdict.

CAS' judgement will have serious ramifications on the future and reign of the current GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku should things not go the way of the GFA.

There is pensive mood within the corridors of power at the GFA as the landmark ruling could plunge the FA on it's head when the verdict is delivered.

CAS LETTER BELOW: