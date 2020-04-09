1 hour ago

The lockdown of some parts of Ghana in the fight against Coronavirus has been extended for one more week.

In his sixth address to the nation to explain what the Government is doing to contain the disease, the president Nana Akufo Addo said the fight against the dreaded pandemic is not yet over.

The Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and some part of Kasoa in the central region will remain locked as their identified as the hotspot for the virus.

So far the Ghana has six lives have been lost in recorded case 378 as at Thursday 9th April 2020.