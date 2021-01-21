4 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has released names of nominees for various Ministerial positions in his second term of office.

The list which includes a lot of familiar faces has been submitted to parliament for approval through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

As announced by the President in an earlier release, the President has scrapped some seven ministries and merged others into agencies.

Some casualties from the first administration includes Atta Akyea, Joe Ghartey, Isaac Asiamah, Hajia Alima Mahama, Ishmael Ashittey, Tangoba Abayage, Solomon Boah, among others.

