14 minutes ago

Ghanaian center back Mohammed Salisu has passed his medical with Southampton that was carried out on Wednesday 22nd July, 2020.

Real Valladolid have been locked in talks with the Premier League club over the past weeks with just minor details left to be ironed out.

The 21 year old defensive pillar underwent his physical and medical examinations which he passed.

There were a lot of club interested in the service of the left footed center back who stands at 6ft 3inches and a man mountain but the player made it abundantly clear he wants to play in the English Premier League.

Southampton have quickly agreed to pay his £10.9m (€12m) release clause in his Valladolid contract as well as hand him a four-year deal worth £35,000-a-year.

All that is left is for the saints to secure a work permit for the talented center back which they believe will be a mere formality.

Southampton have won admiration from many in the Premier League due to their adventurous and attacking style of play but their defence has shipped a lot of goals a problem Ralph Hasenhuttl will be solving hopefuuy with the signing of the Ghanaian youngster.

The saints have conceded a staggering 59 goals in 37 league games this season and conceded 9 goals in a single game against Leicester City this season.

Salisu Mohammed started 30 of Real Valladolid's 38 La Liga matches this season after graduating from their B team