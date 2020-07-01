1 hour ago

News reaching Ghana Guardian indicates Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Forestry Commission, Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afiriyie, popularly know as Sir John, has dead.

The cause of his death is not immediately known but rumours have it that, the former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), died of COVID-19, while on a ventilator at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the capital, Accra.

About Sir John

Kojo Afriyie was born in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He attended Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Bekwai from where he obtained his GCE Ordinary level certificate.

He proceeded to obtain his GCE Advanced level certificate from Konongo Odumase Secondary School in Konongo.

He was admitted to study political science at the University of Ghana. He then enrolled at the Ghana School of Law where he graduated with Bachelor of Laws. After this he was admitted as a solicitor and counsel for the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Afriyie entered into private law practice in 1981. During the John Agyekum Kufour administration, he was appointed head of legal services at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. He was later made to act as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the corporation.