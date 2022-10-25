1 hour ago

Former Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa MP, Paul Collins Appiah Ofori, also known as P.C. Appiah-Ofori, is urging for a vote of no confidence in President Nana Akufo-Addo.

His remarks follow the calls for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

Some members of the Majority Caucus numbering about 80 on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, called for the immediate dismissal of Mr. Ofori-Atta and Mr. Charles Mr. Charles Adu-Boahen, the Minister of State in charge of the Finance Ministry.

The group claimed in a press conference that the move will help restore confidence the country's financial sector.

Led by Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North, the Majority Caucus threatened they will boycott the budget hearing, the debate, and any other official business if the President fails to comply.

However, speaking on the subject on Onua TV, P.C. Appiah-Ofori stated that the move by the Majority Caucus was "wrong".

He noted that blaming everything on the sector minister was not the best way to go.

He recommended that the MPs should rather file a motion of no-confidence in President Akufo-Addo, as in his opinion, Ken Ofori-Atta has done nothing wrong.

"The MPs are planning a move that I find hard to understand. What did Ken Ofori-Atta do incorrectly? If he has committed any crimes against the state, they must make it clear and move forward with the prosecution.

"Attack the president instead of Ken Ofori-Atta if things are not going well. The president is the head of state; hold him responsible," he stated.

Asked by the host if he was suggesting a vote of no confidence in the President, P.C. Appiah-Ofori replied, "Yes! Because he is the one in charge, he hold the executive powers, not the Finance Minister."

Meanwhile the Minority Group has also filed a motion for the removal of the Finance Minister.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com