16 hours ago

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has affirmed that breaking the eight year political rule cycle by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is possible but requires unity and peace among all party members.

He explained that to ensure that there was peace in the party there was the need for all stakeholders to put their differences behind them and work towards promoting all initiatives put in place by the party which is geared toward breaking the ‘8’ year political rule cycle during the upcoming 2024 general election.

Dr Adutwum who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe announced this during Ghana's Founders Day when he met the NPP stakeholders from the Bosomtwe constituency at Jachie.

The meeting was aimed at discussing issues relating to the development of the party, sharing with the constituents the good works of the NPP government and the need to build a united front to break the eight year cycle.

Stakeholders

Some of the stakeholders who attended the meeting were polling station coordinators, Assembly Members, party delegates, among others.

He used the meeting to thank the constituents for their unflinching support for him and the party over the years and pledged to continue working very hard to ensure that the constituency received its fair share of the national cake.

Dr Adutwum took time to enumerate the various development projects that have taken place in the constituency for the past five years under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.

The MP advised them to desist from indulging in dirty politicking and avoid being swayed by unscrupulous politicians who did not think well about the success of the party and the government.

Increase votes

The Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the ruling NPP, Mr Aikens Addai Poku, said every effort was being made by the party to increase its support base in the constituency and therefore called on all NPP faithful to remain united for the good of the party.

He said measures were being put in place to ensure that they went all out to share with the grassroots some of the good policies of the government.

The District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe, Mr J.K. Asuming, pledged the support of the assembly for the people by making the required infrastructure available in order to improve their standard of living.

He attributed the fast development and peace in the party in the constituency to the unity among the leadership and urged the supporters and members to continue working as a team for the good of all.