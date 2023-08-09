34 minutes ago

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) works at its new campaign of becoming the first political party in Ghana’s fourth republic to break the cycle of political parties to stay in power beyond 8 consecutive years, it is being questioned on why it deserves this feat.

This, according to a former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, should only be the case after the ruling party has given convincing reasons to Ghanaians on what it has accomplished to deserve it.

“The NPP is currently ruling and you say you will break the 8. They need to tell Ghanaians why they should be allowed. We have the NDC also trying to come back. They believe because they have been in power before, they can come back again. They should also tell Ghanaians why they should be allowed to come back,” he said, reports myjoyonline.com.

The former chairman also threw the same question to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), asking them to justify to Ghanaians why they should also be given another chance at the presidency.

Rev. Prof Emmanuel Asante was addressing the subject of the current political unrest in Niger following a coup in the West African country.

Source: Ghanaweb