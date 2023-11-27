4 hours ago

Tensions have flared in Breman Asikuma, in the Central Region, as residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, after he made claims about the government’s infrastructural development in the area, specifically roads.

After making such claims, the minister faced a chorus of boos during a public event over the government's purported road construction achievements in the area, a GHOne post on X has shown.

The unrest happened during a community meeting where the agriculture minister highlighted the government’s initiatives in the area.

However, instead of applause, the minister was met with disapproving boos from a significant section of the audience.

The residents in the video shared by GHOne on X, were heard hooting and clapping ‘away,’ signifying their disapprovement of the claims made by Bryan Acheampong.

The boos were so loud that it disrupted the program for a while.