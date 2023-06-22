24 minutes ago

Brendan Rodgers, the incoming manager of Celtic, is contemplating a move for Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey, who previously played under him at Leicester City.

Set to embark on his second stint as manager at Celtic Park, Rodgers aims to strengthen the squad and views Amartey as a promising potential acquisition.

Having spent eight seasons at Leicester City, Amartey accumulated an impressive tally of 145 appearances for the club before his contract expired this season. His versatility in both defense and midfield renders him an enticing prospect for Celtic.

While the 28-year-old has been engaged in discussions with clubs in Turkey and has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, Celtic has emerged as a prospective destination.

According to Teamtalk, the Scottish club is preparing to initiate contact with Amartey's agent to explore the possibility of a transfer.

Initially intending to take a break from the sport after departing Leicester in April, Rodgers now harbors a strong desire to bolster Celtic's defensive options by bringing in Amartey.

With the player currently unattached, Celtic holds a golden opportunity to secure his services ahead of other potential suitors.