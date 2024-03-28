1 hour ago

English Premier League outfit Brentford FC has shown keen interest in acquiring the services of Ghanaian international Abdul Baba Rahman during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rahman's standout performances at PAOK FC in the Greek Super League since his move from Chelsea last summer have attracted attention from various European clubs.

According to reports from the English tabloid West London News, Brentford has deployed scouts to closely monitor the talented left-back, considering a potential acquisition for a fee estimated around £5 million.

Brentford FC finds itself in need of an experienced full-back for the upcoming season's campaign due to the unfortunate injury to Rico Henry, which will see him sidelined for the remainder of this season and likely the start of the next.

The technical staff at Brentford has reportedly identified the former Black Stars defender as a prime candidate to bolster their defensive options for the next season, especially with Sergio Reguilón's loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur set to conclude.

Since joining PAOK FC permanently from Chelsea last summer, Baba Rahman has experienced a resurgence in form, cementing his place as a regular starter for the Black and White lads.

His contributions have been pivotal in PAOK FC's journey to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rahman notably played a crucial role in PAOK FC's UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final qualification, scoring the opening goal to help his team overturn a 2-0 deficit against Dinamo Zagreb, resulting in a 5-3 victory.

This triumph set up a thrilling matchup against Club Brugge in the next round of the competition.

In the ongoing season, Baba Rahman has showcased his versatility by scoring four goals and providing two assists in 19 league appearances for PAOK FC, further solidifying his reputation as a top-tier left-back.