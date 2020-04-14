3 hours ago

The approaching Brexit could have detrimental effects on Atlético Madrid. Los Rojiblancos have already reached the maximum number of three players from outside the EU, but could add another one with Kieran Trippier.

The right-back came over from Tottenham Hotspur last summer and is formally still considered an EU player: if Britain withdrew on 1 January 2021, that does not seem to be the case anymore. Atlético Madrid currently already has Santiago Arias (Colombia), Felipe (Brazil) and Renan Lodi (Brazil) and would therefore have one non-EU player too, including Trippier.

According to Mundo Deportivo, a departure for Arias is the most obvious option. The former PSV player hardly ever plays due to Trippier: the Spanish media had previously speculated about a premature farewell for the Colombian. In addition, Felipe could claim a Portuguese passport, as he played for FC Porto for three years. His Mexican teammate Héctor Herrera has also been able to obtain a Portuguese passport because of his past at FC Porto.

Other Atlético players such as José María Giménez (Uruguay), Thomas Partey (Ghana), Diego Costa (Brazil) and Ángel Correa (Argentina) have been living in Spain for a long time and already have a Spanish passport.